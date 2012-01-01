Flood Map : Water Level Elevation Map (Beta)

" Flood Map application is a small contribution using our programming skill towards the fight against natural disaster like flood & probably save a life."

Right click on the map to get/set the flood water level at the location.

Disclaimer: Please note that just this elevation flood map is not sufficient enough in full extent for the analysis since there are many other factors like surface runoff, flow diversion, land type etc. are also responsible for the flood coverage along with elevation. But we think this flood map should help in some extent in the following areas:

Flood Map may be useful to some extent for flood risk assessment or in flood management, flood control etc.

Flood Map may help to provide flood alert/flood warning if flood water level at certain point is rising.

Flood Map can help to locate places at higher levels to escape from floods or in flood rescue/flood relief operation.

It can also provide floodplain map and floodline map for streams and rivers.

Effect of sea level rise or sea level change can be seen on the map. This could be helpful in coastal areas.

It can help to perform elevation analysis of an area for any purpose like city/town planning, new construction etc.

We also think that it can help in planning irrigation system and water management.

The elevation layered on the map is in meters and is from sea level. The elevation is zero for the sea level.

Nasa's 90m resolution SRTM data is used for the application.

Notes:Before using this Flood Map application, please note that the application may have some bugs or inaccuracies because of various technical or non technical reasons. Also note that there might be some miss-alignment, so please consider +-100 meters tolerance to be on safer side. The water level displayed on right click is more accurate. The Flood Map coverage is about 60 degrees north & south. The SRTM data at some locations may not be correctly available.

