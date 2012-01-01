Flood Map : Water Level Elevation Map (Beta)

"Flood Map application is a small contribution using our programming skill towards the fight against natural disaster like flood & probably save a life."

Disclaimer: Please note that just this elevation flood map is not sufficient enough in full extent for the analysis since there are many other factors like surface runoff, flow diversion, land type etc. are also responsible for the flood coverage along with elevation. But we think this flood map should help in some extent in the following areas:

The elevation layered on the map is in meters and is from sea level. The elevation is zero for the sea level.

Nasa's 90m resolution SRTM data is used for the application.

Notes:Before using this Flood Map application, please note that the application may have some bugs or inaccuracies because of various technical or non technical reasons. Also note that there might be some miss-alignment, so please consider +-100 meters tolerance to be on safer side. The water level displayed on right click is more accurate. The Flood Map coverage is about 60 degrees north & south. The SRTM data at some locations may not be correctly available.


Elevation Maps of major Cities/Towns/Villages

Please select the country to get the elevation of Cities/Towns/Villages and elevation map.

USCanadaJapanFranceSouth Africa
UKBrazilGermanyIndonesiaPolandArgentina
IranItalyMexicoNorwayIndiaNew Zealand
AustraliaRussiaChinaTurkeySpainSweden
VenezuelaChileGreeceLithuaniaAlgeriaColombia
Puerto RicoPeruPhilippinesThailandBoliviaFinland
Saudi ArabiaMoroccoTaiwanCongo (Kinshasa)LatviaMadagascar
South KoreaCubaMalaysiaTanzaniaPakistanBelgium
EcuadorKenyaPortugalDenmarkEthiopiaNigeria
CroatiaEgyptRomaniaSudanUkraineUruguay
ZambiaEstoniaNetherlandsGreenlandMozambiqueGabon
Ivory CoastMarshall IslandsBotswanaCentral African RepublicCongo (Brazzaville)Tunisia
CameroonFijiHungaryMauritaniaMicronesiaSenegal
ZimbabweAustriaIcelandKazakhstanYemenBangladesh
ChadGuatemalaMaliNamibiaNepalPanama
UgandaVietnamAfghanistanGuineaIsraelNorthern Mariana Islands
U.S. Virgin IslandsBahamasDominican RepublicFrench PolynesiaHonduras
For more countries see Countries List for Eleveation of cities with Elevation Maps
